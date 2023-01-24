ေအာ္စကာဆန္ခါတင္စာရင္းမွာ 'Everything Everywhere' ဇာတ္ကား ဦးေဆာင္

[[Zawgyi/Unicode]]

၉၅ ႀကိမ္ေျမာက္ ေအာ္စကာဆုေပးပြဲအတြက္ စိတ္ကူးယဥ္ သိပၸံဇာတ္ကား “Everything Everywhere All at Once” က ဆန္ခါတင္ ၁၁ ဆုနဲ႔ ဦးေဆာင္ေနပါတယ္။

ၿပီးခဲ့တဲ့ႏွစ္မွာ အြန္လိုင္းဇာတ္ကား အေကာင္းဆုံးဇာတ္ကားဆုရခဲ့ေပမဲ့ အဂၤါေန႔က ထုတ္ျပန္လိုက္တဲ့ ဒီႏွစ္ ၉၅ ႀကိမ္ေျမာက္ ေအာ္စကာ အကယ္ဒမီဆု ဆန္ခါတင္စာရင္းမွာေတာ့ ႐ုံတင္ဇာတ္ကားေတြက ႀကီးစိုးထားပါတယ္။ အေကာင္းဆုံး အမ်ိဳးသမီးသ႐ုပ္ေဆာင္ ဆန္ခါတင္စာရင္းမွာေတာ့ Blonde ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Ana de Armas ၊ "Tár ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Cate Blanchett ၊ To Leslie ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Andrea Riseborough ၊ The Fabelmans ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Michelle Williams နဲ႔ Everything Everywhere All at Once ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Michelle Yeoh တို႔ ေ႐ြးခ်ယ္ခံရပါတယ္။

အေကာင္းဆုံး အမ်ိဳးသားသ႐ုပ္ေဆာင္ဆု ဆန္ခါတင္စာရင္းမွာေတာ့ Brendan Fraser - "The Whale ဇာတ္ကား ၊ Colin Farrell က "The Banshees of Inisherin ဇာတ္ကား ၊ Elvis ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Austin Butler၊ Living ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Bill Nighy နဲ႔ Aftersun ဇာတ္ကားမွာသ႐ုပ္ေဆာင္ခဲ့တဲ့ Paul Mescal တို႔ ေ႐ြးခ်ယ္ခံရပါတယ္။

အေကာင္းဆုံး အမ်ိဳးသမီးဇာတ္ပို႔ဆု ဆန္ခါတင္စာရင္းမွာေတာ့ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Angela Bassett ၊ The Whale ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Hong Chau ၊ The Banshees of Inisherin ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Kerry Condon ၊ Everything Everywhere All at Once ဇာတ္ကား မွာေတာ့ Jamie Lee Curtis နဲ႔ Stephanie Hsu တို႔ ပါဝင္ပါတယ္။ အေကာင္းဆုံး အမ်ိဳးသား ဇာတ္ပို႔ဆုမွာေတာ့ Brian Tyree Henry - "Causeway"၊ Judd Hirsch - "The Fabelmans" ၊ Brendan Gleeson - "Banshees on Inisherin", Barry Keoghan - "Banshees of Inisherin ၊ ေနာက္ Everything Everywhere All at Once ဇာတ္ကားနဲ႔ Ke Huy Quan တို႔ ဆန္ခါတင္ စာရင္းမွာ ပါဝင္ပါတယ္။

=================

[[Unicode]]

အော်စကာဆန်ခါတင်စာရင်းမှာ 'Everything Everywhere' ဇာတ်ကား ဦးဆောင်

၉၅ ကြိမ်မြောက် အော်စကာဆုပေးပွဲအတွက် စိတ်ကူးယဉ် သိပ္ပံဇာတ်ကား “Everything Everywhere All at Once” က ဆန်ခါတင် ၁၁ ဆုနဲ့ ဦးဆောင်နေပါတယ်။

ပြီးခဲ့တဲ့နှစ်မှာ အွန်လိုင်းဇာတ်ကား အကောင်းဆုံးဇာတ်ကားဆုရခဲ့ပေမဲ့ အင်္ဂါနေ့က ထုတ်ပြန်လိုက်တဲ့ ဒီနှစ် ၉၅ ကြိမ်မြောက် အော်စကာ အကယ်ဒမီဆု ဆန်ခါတင်စာရင်းမှာတော့ ရုံတင်ဇာတ်ကားတွေက ကြီးစိုးထားပါတယ်။ အကောင်းဆုံး အမျိုးသမီးသရုပ်ဆောင် ဆန်ခါတင်စာရင်းမှာတော့ Blonde ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Ana de Armas ၊ "Tár ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Cate Blanchett ၊ To Leslie ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Andrea Riseborough ၊ The Fabelmans ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Michelle Williams နဲ့ Everything Everywhere All at Once ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Michelle Yeoh တို့ ရွေးချယ်ခံရပါတယ်။

အကောင်းဆုံး အမျိုးသားသရုပ်ဆောင်ဆု ဆန်ခါတင်စာရင်းမှာတော့ Brendan Fraser - "The Whale ဇာတ်ကား ၊ Colin Farrell က "The Banshees of Inisherin ဇာတ်ကား ၊ Elvis ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Austin Butler၊ Living ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Bill Nighy နဲ့ Aftersun ဇာတ်ကားမှာသရုပ်ဆောင်ခဲ့တဲ့ Paul Mescal တို့ ရွေးချယ်ခံရပါတယ်။

အကောင်းဆုံး အမျိုးသမီးဇာတ်ပို့ဆု ဆန်ခါတင်စာရင်းမှာတော့ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Angela Bassett ၊ The Whale ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Hong Chau ၊ The Banshees of Inisherin ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Kerry Condon ၊ Everything Everywhere All at Once ဇာတ်ကား မှာတော့ Jamie Lee Curtis နဲ့ Stephanie Hsu တို့ ပါဝင်ပါတယ်။ အကောင်းဆုံး အမျိုးသား ဇာတ်ပို့ဆုမှာတော့ Brian Tyree Henry - "Causeway"၊ Judd Hirsch - "The Fabelmans" ၊ Brendan Gleeson - "Banshees on Inisherin", Barry Keoghan - "Banshees of Inisherin ၊ နောက် Everything Everywhere All at Once ဇာတ်ကားနဲ့ Ke Huy Quan တို့ ဆန်ခါတင် စာရင်းမှာ ပါဝင်ပါတယ်။