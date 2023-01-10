သံုးရလြယ္ကူေစသည့္ Link မ်ား

ကယ္လီဖိုးနီးယားျပည္နယ္ ေရေဘး ဓာတ္ပံုသတင္း (ဇန္နဝါရီ ၁၀၊ ၂၀၂၃)

kelgan.ပစိဖိတ္သမုဒၵရာ မုန္တိုင္းေၾကာင့္ ကယ္လီဖိုးနီးယားျပည္နယ္မွာ တနလၤာေန႔ ဇန္နဝါရီ ၉ ရက္၊ ၂၀၂၃ ထိ ေသဆံုးသူ ၁၂ ဦးရွိသြားပါၿပီ။ ေရႀကီးေျမၿပဳိမႈအႏၲရာယ္ေၾကာင့္ မြန္တက္စီဒိုတၿမဳိ႕လံုးနဲ႔ အနားက ဆန္တာဘာဘရာ ကမ္း႐ိုးတန္းတေလွ်ာက္ ပတ္ဝန္းက်င္ အပါအဝင္ လူေပါင္း ၂ ေသာင္းခြဲေလာက္ကို ေဘးလြတ္ရာ ေျပာင္းေရႊ႕ထားရပါတယ္။

ကယ္လီဖိုးနီးယားျပည္နယ္၊ ကတ္ပီတိုလာၿမဳိ႕မွာ ေရထဲထိုးထြက္ေနတဲ့ ဆိပ္ခံတံတား ၂ ပိုင္းက်ဳိးပ်က္စီးေနတာကို ေဝဟင္က႐ိုက္ကူးထားတာပါ (ဇန္နဝါရီ ၉၊ ၂၀၂၃) ။ မိုးဇလပညာရွင္ေတြ ဆိုင္ကလံုးဗံုးလို႔နာမည္တပ္တဲ့ မုန္တိုင္းေၾကာင့္ ျပည္နယ္တခုလံုး ေရလႊမ္းမိုးမႈေတြ က်ယ္က်ယ္ျပန္႔ျပန္႔ ျဖစ္ကိန္းရွိပါတယ္။&nbsp;
ကယ္လီဖိုးနီးယားျပည္နယ္၊ ကတ္ပီတိုလာၿမဳိ႕မွာ ေရထဲထိုးထြက္ေနတဲ့ ဆိပ္ခံတံတား ၂ ပိုင္းက်ဳိးပ်က္စီးေနတာကို ေဝဟင္က႐ိုက္ကူးထားတာပါ (ဇန္နဝါရီ ၉၊ ၂၀၂၃) ။ မိုးဇလပညာရွင္ေတြ ဆိုင္ကလံုးဗံုးလို႔နာမည္တပ္တဲ့ မုန္တိုင္းေၾကာင့္ ျပည္နယ္တခုလံုး ေရလႊမ္းမိုးမႈေတြ က်ယ္က်ယ္ျပန္႔ျပန္႔ ျဖစ္ကိန္းရွိပါတယ္။ 
မြန္တက္စီဒိုၿမဳိ႕မွာ ေရေက်ာ္ေနသည္ဆိုတဲ့ သတိေပးဆိုင္းဘုတ္ေတြ ေနရာအႏွ႔႔ံေတြ႔ရၿပီး အဲဒီလိုတားထားရင္ ဒီလမ္းက ဆက္ေမာင္းလို႔မရပါဘူး။&nbsp;
မြန္တက္စီဒိုၿမဳိ႕မွာ ေရေက်ာ္ေနသည္ဆိုတဲ့ သတိေပးဆိုင္းဘုတ္ေတြ ေနရာအႏွ႔႔ံေတြ႔ရၿပီး အဲဒီလိုတားထားရင္ ဒီလမ္းက ဆက္ေမာင္းလို႔မရပါဘူး။ 
ဆာခရာမန္တိုခ႐ိုင္ စည္ပင္အဖြဲ႔စားေတြ မုန္တိုင္းအၿပီး လွ်ပ္စီလိုင္းေတြ ျပန္ထူႏိုင္ဖို႔ ျပင္ေနၾကရပါတယ္။ (ကယ္လီဖိုးနီးယား၊ ဇန္နဝါရီ ၉၊ ၂၀၂၃)&nbsp; &nbsp;
ဆာခရာမန္တိုခ႐ိုင္ စည္ပင္အဖြဲ႔စားေတြ မုန္တိုင္းအၿပီး လွ်ပ္စီလိုင္းေတြ ျပန္ထူႏိုင္ဖို႔ ျပင္ေနၾကရပါတယ္။ (ကယ္လီဖိုးနီးယား၊ ဇန္နဝါရီ ၉၊ ၂၀၂၃) 
 
ဂီလ္႐ိုင္ၿမဳိ႕က ေရႀကီးေနတဲ့ အိမ္တလံုးျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ကားအျမင့္ေတြ ေရဖံုးလုနီးျဖစ္ၿပီး ဟိုင္းလက္စ္လို ကားတစီး ေခါင္မိုးနားထိ ျမဳပ္ေနပါတယ္။ (ဇန္နဝါရီ ၉၊ ၂၀၂၃)&nbsp;
ဂီလ္႐ိုင္ၿမဳိ႕က ေရႀကီးေနတဲ့ အိမ္တလံုးျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ကားအျမင့္ေတြ ေရဖံုးလုနီးျဖစ္ၿပီး ဟိုင္းလက္စ္လို ကားတစီး ေခါင္မိုးနားထိ ျမဳပ္ေနပါတယ္။ (ဇန္နဝါရီ ၉၊ ၂၀၂၃) 
