kelgan.ပစိဖိတ္သမုဒၵရာ မုန္တိုင္းေၾကာင့္ ကယ္လီဖိုးနီးယားျပည္နယ္မွာ တနလၤာေန႔ ဇန္နဝါရီ ၉ ရက္၊ ၂၀၂၃ ထိ ေသဆံုးသူ ၁၂ ဦးရွိသြားပါၿပီ။ ေရႀကီးေျမၿပဳိမႈအႏၲရာယ္ေၾကာင့္ မြန္တက္စီဒိုတၿမဳိ႕လံုးနဲ႔ အနားက ဆန္တာဘာဘရာ ကမ္း႐ိုးတန္းတေလွ်ာက္ ပတ္ဝန္းက်င္ အပါအဝင္ လူေပါင္း ၂ ေသာင္းခြဲေလာက္ကို ေဘးလြတ္ရာ ေျပာင္းေရႊ႕ထားရပါတယ္။
ကယ္လီဖိုးနီးယားျပည္နယ္ ေရေဘး ဓာတ္ပံုသတင္း (ဇန္နဝါရီ ၁၀၊ ၂၀၂၃)
