ရွာေဖြရလာဒ္
VOA Burmese
ေနာက္ဆံုးထုတ္လႊင့္အစီအစဥ္
ေန႔စဥ္ တီဗီြသတင္းလႊာ (၁၂-၀၅-၂၀၁၈)
ေနာက္လာမည့္အစီအစဥ္
19:00 - 19:29
ေန႔စဥ္ တီဗီြသတင္းလႊာ
ရွာေဖြရလာဒ္
ေနာက္ဆုံးရသတင္း
တိုက္႐ိုက္
ႏိုင္ငံတကာ
သမၼတေဟာင္း George H. W. Bush ရဲ႕ႏိုင္ငံေတာ္စ်ာပန အခမ္းအနား မွတ္တမ္းဓါတ္ပံုမ်ား
05 ဒီဇင္ဘာ၊ 2018
ဗြီအိုေအ (ျမန္မာပုိင္း)
The U.S. bids farewell to former President George H.W. Bush at a state funeral in Washington attended by top American political figures, along with current and former leaders from throughout the world.
1
A U.S. military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush to "Special Air Mission 41," one of the Air Force One planes flown by President Bush when he was in office, to depart Washington for further services and burial in Texas from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 5, 2018.
2
Former Sen. Alan Simpson (R-WY) touches the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush as it is carried out by a military honor guard during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, Dec. 5, 2018.
3
Members of the clergy and a military honor guard carrying the flag-draped casket depart at the conclusion of the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush in the Washington National Cathedral, Dec. 5, 2018.
4
Members of the clergy bless the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush at the conclusion of his state funeral in the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Dec. 5, 2018.
သမၼတေဟာင္း George H. W. Bush ရဲ႕ႏိုင္ငံေတာ္စ်ာပန အခမ္းအနား မွတ္တမ္းဓါတ္ပံုမ်ား
ေနာက္ဆံုးလႊင့္ တီဗီြမဂၢဇင္း
တနဂၤေႏြေန႔ တီဗြီမဂၢဇင္း (၁၂.၀၂.၂၀၁၈)
