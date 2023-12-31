အာရှနဲ့ ဥရောပနိုင်ငံကြီးတချို့က နှစ်သစ်ကူးပွဲတော် မီးအလှနဲ့ မီးရှူးမီးပန်းများ။

This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing. Click to reveal ၁ တောင်ကိုရီးယား နှစ်သစ်ကူး (ရိုက်တာ)

၂ ရုရှားသမ္မတ Vladimir Putin နှစ်သစ်ကူးနှုတ်ခွန်းဆက်။ (ရိုက်တာ)

၃ စင်ကာပူနိုင်ငံရဲ့နှစ်သစ်ကူး။ (ရိုက်တာ)

၄ အီရတ်နိုင်ငံ နှစ်သစ်ကူး။ (အေပီ)

